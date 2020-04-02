Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Russia helps US fight virus

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Apr 1: A Russian military plane carrying medical equipment has departed for the United States, the defence ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Antonov-124, "with medical masks and medical equipment on board", left for the US overnight, a statement said, without providing further details.
Video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military airbase near Moscow early Wednesday morning.
Contacted by AFP, the defence ministry refused to provide any further information on the delivery, which came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.    -AFP


