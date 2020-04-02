Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Malaysia makes massive seizure of pangolin scales

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1: Malaysian authorities seized about six tonnes of pangolin scales and smashed a smuggling syndicate, officials said on Wednesday, as the country clamps down on rampant wildlife trafficking.
The pangolin, the world's most heavily trafficked mammal, is believed to have possibly been a vector in the leap of the novel coronavirus from animal to human at a market in China's Wuhan city last year.
Its body parts fetch a high price on the black market as they are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, although scientists say they have no therapeutic value.
The haul was found Tuesday at a port outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, hidden inside a container along with a shipment of cashew nuts, said customs department chief Paddy Abdul Halim.
Officials said they had detained two people for questioning, and the operation had put a smuggling syndicate out of operation.
They could be jailed for up to three years if convicted of breaking wildlife protection laws.    -AFP


