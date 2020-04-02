Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tally





A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of 458,601 cases, making it the continent hit hardest by COVID-19.

The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.

The latest European figures come just a few hours after the United States announced its death toll had risen to 4,076, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That is more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday and higher than the death toll in China, where the disease first emerged late last year.









The global death toll passed 40,000 on Tuesday. -AFP





