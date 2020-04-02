Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:39 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Sports

Premier League accused of 'moral vacuum' as clubs cut staff wages

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

LONDON, APRIL 1: Premier League clubs have been accused of living in a "moral vacuum", with players urged to take their share of the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic as non-playing staff begin to feel the pinch.
Last year's Champions League finalists Tottenham as well as Newcastle and Norwich have faced a backlash for using the British government's furlough scheme, which will guarantee 80 percent of employees' income up to a maximum of £2,500 ($3,000) a month.
"It sticks in the throat," said lawmaker Julian Knight, who chairs the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, referring to the use of public funds to prop up wage bills.
"This exposes the crazy economics in English football and the moral vacuum at its centre."
The Times said the elite should not be a "drain on the exchequer".
"(The) furlough scheme.is for clubs lower down the pyramid enduring the cash-flow crisis without gate receipts, not by the likes of Spurs and Newcastle United," the paper said in a comment piece.
That £2,500 sum would be a drop in the ocean for many Premier League stars, yet there has so far been no agreement on wage cuts or deferrals for players, unlike the situation at other top European clubs such as Juventus and Barcelona.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said he hoped discussions between the Premier League and players' and managers' representatives would "result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football eco-system".
Levy is in the firing line despite taking a 20 percent cut in salary for the next two months.
On Tuesday he announced a 20 percent cut for 550 non-playing staff on the same day it was revealed he was paid £7 million last season, including a £3 million bonus for the completion of the club's new stadium, which ran well over time and budget.
Players at Barcelona have taken a 70 percent pay cut during Spain's state of emergency and will make additional contributions to ensure other employees receive full wages.




The squad of Italian champions Juventus, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have agreed to have their wages stopped for four months while players at German giants Bayern Munich accepted a 20 percent pay cut.
"Clearly, when players at Barcelona, or Juventus voluntarily, or some German clubs voluntarily enter into these agreements with their clubs, then good on them," said FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.
"Where the players have the means and they step forward I think that shows very much that they understand what is happening right now and frankly we will be seeing more of that."
The chasm in player earnings between the top end of the game and the lower leagues, and even within the same clubs, complicates the role of players' unions in finding common ground.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League accused of 'moral vacuum' as clubs cut staff wages
Indian cricketers face backlash for supporting Pakistan virus fund
Tributes paid to ex-Olympique Marseille president Diouf
La Liga concert raises more than a million euros for coronavirus fight
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Jahanara celebrates birthday helping unprivileged people  
CWAB to raise fund for COVID-19 victims
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft