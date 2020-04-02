

Jahanara celebrates birthday helping unprivileged people

"This is not a post to show people. I stand by them as much as I can," she wrote on her facebook wall.









She also requested countrymen to step forward to help the helpless. "I urge you to stand beside the helpless. Extend your hand to as many as you can with 5, 5 or more in your capacity. We can stand beside helpless people at this critical moment in our country," she urges.

The speedster reached at her 27 on Wednesday and had a busy birthday with the destitute people.



The pace sensation of Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team Jahanara Alam had extended her hands to the unprivileged people, who had been suffering during public holidays due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic. She helped 50 families on Wednesday, which she informed by a facebook post."This is not a post to show people. I stand by them as much as I can," she wrote on her facebook wall.She also requested countrymen to step forward to help the helpless. "I urge you to stand beside the helpless. Extend your hand to as many as you can with 5, 5 or more in your capacity. We can stand beside helpless people at this critical moment in our country," she urges.The speedster reached at her 27 on Wednesday and had a busy birthday with the destitute people.