Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:38 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Sports

CWAB to raise fund for COVID-19 victims

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

During COVID-19 pandemic various sports persons and organisations have been stepping forwarded to minimize the sufferings of corona affected people and are working to avert spread of the killing virus.
A group of 27 national cricketers of Bangladesh donated the half of their monthly salary to the fund of the Prime Minister. They accumulated 30 lakh and 15 thousand taka to offer. Now, the Cricketer's Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has decided to raise a separate fund to stand beside coronavirus affected people. CWAB authorities informed by a press release that their initiative will be distinct one from previous donation of Tigers.
The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon is the adviser of the fund while CWAB president Naimur Rahman Durjoy is the convener. Former national captain and contemporaneous Board Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, skipper of current ODI team Tamim Iqbal and present Test squad Mominul Haque named the joint conveners.
Former skipper Roquibul Hassan, Akram Khan, selectors Minhazul Abedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar, senior cricketers namely Nafis Iqbal, Rajin Saleh and Tushar Imran along with former players Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, Mir Ziauddin Shovon, Faisal Robin and KM Ahsan Ullah Hasan are the members. Beside, cricket organizers Tanvir Mazhar Tanna, Enayet Hossain Siraj and Sajjadul Alam Boby are also involved with the initiative.
All the members of the CWAB accrued their donations and requested every capable citizen of the country to contribute to the following bank account:
One Bank Limited,
Dhanmondi branch, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Account Name: Cricketer's welfare association of Bangladesh (CWAB),
Account no: 0130105469004.
Swift code: ONEBBDDH
RN no: 165261184


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League accused of 'moral vacuum' as clubs cut staff wages
Indian cricketers face backlash for supporting Pakistan virus fund
Tributes paid to ex-Olympique Marseille president Diouf
La Liga concert raises more than a million euros for coronavirus fight
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Jahanara celebrates birthday helping unprivileged people  
CWAB to raise fund for COVID-19 victims
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft