CWAB to raise fund for COVID-19 victims





A group of 27 national cricketers of Bangladesh donated the half of their monthly salary to the fund of the Prime Minister. They accumulated 30 lakh and 15 thousand taka to offer. Now, the Cricketer's Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has decided to raise a separate fund to stand beside coronavirus affected people. CWAB authorities informed by a press release that their initiative will be distinct one from previous donation of Tigers.

The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon is the adviser of the fund while CWAB president Naimur Rahman Durjoy is the convener. Former national captain and contemporaneous Board Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, skipper of current ODI team Tamim Iqbal and present Test squad Mominul Haque named the joint conveners.

Former skipper Roquibul Hassan, Akram Khan, selectors Minhazul Abedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar, senior cricketers namely Nafis Iqbal, Rajin Saleh and Tushar Imran along with former players Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, Mir Ziauddin Shovon, Faisal Robin and KM Ahsan Ullah Hasan are the members. Beside, cricket organizers Tanvir Mazhar Tanna, Enayet Hossain Siraj and Sajjadul Alam Boby are also involved with the initiative.

All the members of the CWAB accrued their donations and requested every capable citizen of the country to contribute to the following bank account:

One Bank Limited,

Dhanmondi branch, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Account Name: Cricketer's welfare association of Bangladesh (CWAB),

Account no: 0130105469004.

Swift code: ONEBBDDH

RN no: 165261184















