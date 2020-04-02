Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer



David Hodgkiss

The 71-year-old David Michael William Hodgkiss became victim of the Corona Virus.

"I knew him extremely well. He was the best and the most popular chairman LCCC ever had", Engineer, speaking exclusively over telephone from England said on Wednesday evening.

"Clive Llyod and all of Lancashire are devastated to learn to learn of this very very sad news".

Incidentally, Engineer and Clive Llyod, the former Windies skipper are the vice presidents of the LCCC.

"Let us just hope and pray he was the first and the last Corona victim associated with cricket the world over".

Engineer, World Cup winning captain Llyod and India's former captain Dilip Vengsarkar met the chairman during the World Cup India/Pakistan match at the Old Trafford.















Former India stumper Farokh Engineer is extremely sad to hear the sad news of death of David Hodgkiss, the chairman of the Lancashire Country Cricket Club (LCCC).The 71-year-old David Michael William Hodgkiss became victim of the Corona Virus."I knew him extremely well. He was the best and the most popular chairman LCCC ever had", Engineer, speaking exclusively over telephone from England said on Wednesday evening."Clive Llyod and all of Lancashire are devastated to learn to learn of this very very sad news".Incidentally, Engineer and Clive Llyod, the former Windies skipper are the vice presidents of the LCCC."Let us just hope and pray he was the first and the last Corona victim associated with cricket the world over".Engineer, World Cup winning captain Llyod and India's former captain Dilip Vengsarkar met the chairman during the World Cup India/Pakistan match at the Old Trafford.