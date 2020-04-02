

Sajeeb Wazed praises BFF for standing besides poor

Sajeeb tweets, "Proud of the #Bangladesh Football Federation, which has been safely handing out food to those less fortunate, those forced to work during the shut-down. Together we will prevail over #coronavirus"

The local football officials have been offering midday meals to the underprivileged part of the society whom are suffering most due to poor economically condition in the ongoing situation arises of the recent Pandemic.

Since the people and the country are going through a systematic lockdown, people are going out less, the usual activities, especially economic based, are greatly hampered along with the little earning of these poor people. BFF began offering midday meals for last couple of days and vowed to continue the project.















Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy, in a recent tweet on his Twitter handle, praises Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for offering midday meals to underprivileged people.Sajeeb tweets, "Proud of the #Bangladesh Football Federation, which has been safely handing out food to those less fortunate, those forced to work during the shut-down. Together we will prevail over #coronavirus"The local football officials have been offering midday meals to the underprivileged part of the society whom are suffering most due to poor economically condition in the ongoing situation arises of the recent Pandemic.Since the people and the country are going through a systematic lockdown, people are going out less, the usual activities, especially economic based, are greatly hampered along with the little earning of these poor people. BFF began offering midday meals for last couple of days and vowed to continue the project.