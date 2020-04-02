

Milk price shoots up despite much of it is wasted



On one hand, approximately 120-150 lakh litres of milk reportedly remain unsold daily due to Coronavirus shutdown in the country, while on the other the price has been unethically hiked by sellers. This strange phenomenon can perhaps happen only in Bangladesh.



Currently, the country has around 350,000 dairy firms and about 12,000,000 people are directly or indirectly involved in the sector. Local farms meet about 70% of the total demand of milk. However, we fail to spot the logic behind the recent price hike of packaged milk.



Past assurances that the prices of essentials will remain stable are hardly translated into action and remains within the confines of rhetoric. This is very unfortunate to say the least. With the holy month of Ramadan knocking at the door, we fear, prices of essentials may mark a steep rise hitting the fasting people with fixed incomes. A section of dishonest traders raise the prices of essential commodities on various pretexts and make fortunes fleecing the consumers. Besides, artificial crisis of essentials is created and the hoarders reap the benefits.











Prices of essentials should remain stable throughout the year in the interest of the consumers. The relevant authorities should assess the import position, supply situation and the stock position of essential commodities on a regular basis. If the demand and supply positions match there should not be any shortage of commodities in the markets, much to the relief of the consumers.



Relevant ministry high ups can hold meetings with business leaders and traders from time to time. It will help to keep prices of essentials stable. Keeping a vigil on the deceitful traders is also needed. Every citizen of the country is a consumer. It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to protect the rights of consumers. Hardly four days ago we had penned on the testing times and losses being incurred by the domestic dairy industry. And now the price of packaged milk in the country has shot up irrationally. A one-litre packet of Milk Vita, a state-controlled organisation, is now being sold for Tk 70, up from Tk 65. Aarong, a private dairy, has also hiked the price of packaged milk following Milk Vita's decision. Packaged milk is a source of nutrition for children and elderly people. The consumers, particularly those belonging to the fixed income group will be affected at this hike.On one hand, approximately 120-150 lakh litres of milk reportedly remain unsold daily due to Coronavirus shutdown in the country, while on the other the price has been unethically hiked by sellers. This strange phenomenon can perhaps happen only in Bangladesh.Currently, the country has around 350,000 dairy firms and about 12,000,000 people are directly or indirectly involved in the sector. Local farms meet about 70% of the total demand of milk. However, we fail to spot the logic behind the recent price hike of packaged milk.Past assurances that the prices of essentials will remain stable are hardly translated into action and remains within the confines of rhetoric. This is very unfortunate to say the least. With the holy month of Ramadan knocking at the door, we fear, prices of essentials may mark a steep rise hitting the fasting people with fixed incomes. A section of dishonest traders raise the prices of essential commodities on various pretexts and make fortunes fleecing the consumers. Besides, artificial crisis of essentials is created and the hoarders reap the benefits.Prices of essentials should remain stable throughout the year in the interest of the consumers. The relevant authorities should assess the import position, supply situation and the stock position of essential commodities on a regular basis. If the demand and supply positions match there should not be any shortage of commodities in the markets, much to the relief of the consumers.Relevant ministry high ups can hold meetings with business leaders and traders from time to time. It will help to keep prices of essentials stable. Keeping a vigil on the deceitful traders is also needed. Every citizen of the country is a consumer. It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to protect the rights of consumers.