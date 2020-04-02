Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:38 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Business

Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

TOKYO, April 1: The dollar gained broadly against riskier currencies on Wednesday, with markets staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as the world locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic.




The greenback advanced against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, sterling, and most emerging market currencies as fresh selling in global shares highlighted growing risks from the pandemic that has shown little sign of abating. The Australian dollar dropped 0.35per cent to $0.6115 AUD=D4 and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.3per cent to $0.5945 NZD=D4 while The British pound shed 0.4per cent to $1.2376 GBP=D4.
Emerging market currencies were hit harder, with the Mexican peso MXN=D4 falling more than 1per cent to 23.960 to the dollar, while the South African rand ZAR=D4 gave up 0.7per cent to 17.952 per dollar. Most Asian currencies also dropped.
While the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency makes it a natural safe haven, investors also flocked to the safe-haven yen, which gained 0.2per cent against the dollar to 107.33 per dollar JPY=.
The euro eased 0.2per cent to $1.1015 EUR= but gained against most other currencies as its vast liquidity is attractive at times of economic stress.     -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn
Italy sees 6pc fall in 2020 GDP due to coronavirus
Asia’s factory activity plunges as virus shock deepens
Japan business sentiment negative: Survey
Taiwan to spend $35 billion fighting coronavirus
Oil subdued in Asian trade
UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears
Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft