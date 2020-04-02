Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Business

Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow

Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow

HONG KONG, April 1: Asian markets were mostly up Wednesday after suffering a diabolical first quarter, while traders weigh trillions of dollars in global stimulus with the prospect of lengthy lockdowns as the coronavirus continues its deadly sweep across the planet.
With the number of infected and dead still surging in Europe and the United States, hopes are fading that strict containment measures keeping billions of people at home will be lifted any time soon.
That in turn is stoking uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy, which is widely expected to slip into recession this year, while there are also concerns about how long any recovery will take. Donald Trump said he was extending social distancing and stay-at-home orders for another 30 days to the end of the month, while members of his virus task force warned almost a quarter of a million Americans could die from the disease.
"The demand shock for oil and for the global economy more broadly will be more significant if mobility and social interaction restrictions stay in place beyond April," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.
"The real question for investors isn't how shockingly bad the first quarter is going to be - sadly that's a given - it's how long the weakness will persist and, as a consequence, how much permanent damage will be done."
He added that "while the full effects of these disruptions are not yet evident, it is clear that the economy is experiencing the most abrupt and severe contraction since the Great Depression".
And Rodrigo Catril, of National Australia Bank, said in a note: "Overall, there seems to be an increasing risk that markets are underestimating the length containment measures will be implemented across the globe. China and now Italy are also showing that the removal of these containment measures will be slow."
Still, there has been a little good news, with fresh data Wednesday showing another surprise return to growth in China's factory sector. The Caixin purchasing managers index last month came in slightly above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, having hit a record low in February.
The figure came a day after an official reading that also came in well above forecasts, providing hope the world's number two economy is slowly grinding back to work after a long lockdown.
- Saudis 'digging in' -  In early trade Shanghai edged up 0.1 percent and Sydney rallied more than three percent, with Seoul flat. Taipei added 0.2 percent, Manila gained 0.8 percent and Wellington one percent.
However, Tokyo went into the break down 0.9 percent after a closely watched survey by the Bank of Japan showed confidence among the country's major businesses had fallen into negative territory for the first time since 2013. Hong Kong lost 0.6 percent, with HSBC plunging more than six percent after scrapping its dividend and warning of a severe impact to revenues.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn
Italy sees 6pc fall in 2020 GDP due to coronavirus
Asia’s factory activity plunges as virus shock deepens
Japan business sentiment negative: Survey
Taiwan to spend $35 billion fighting coronavirus
Oil subdued in Asian trade
UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears
Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft