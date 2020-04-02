Mercantile Bank donates Tk 50m to PM’s Relief Fund

Mercantile Bank Limited donated an amount of Tk 50 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic, says a press release.

The donation was made from the bank's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund and in this regard a cheque was handed over to the Bangladesh Association of Banks on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank believes this donation will help implement the steps taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh, the press release added.













