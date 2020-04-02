Step taken to meet protein demand amid war against virus





"The government has taken all-out measures to meet the local demand of milk, egg, fish and meat during the crisis created due to the coronavirus outbreak," he said in a statement issued from the ministry on Wednesday.

As per the suggestion of the World Health Organization (WHO), people have to take nutritious food items to boost the immune system of human body to prevent coronavirus, Rezaul said.

So, he said, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has taken various measures to ensure normal supply of the sources of protein - milk, egg, fish and meat - to tackle the ongoing crisis.

The fisheries and livestock minister said his ministry has already sent letters to the deputy commissioners (DCs), the home ministry and the cabinet division asking to take steps to ensure production, supply and marketing of poultry products, milk and milk products, meat and fisheries resources.

BSS adds: The government continues talks with the authorities concerned to introduce a laboratory as soon as possible to examine the imported raw materials for producing poultry feeds, he said.

"We hope that the PRTC Lab of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University would be opened soon," he added.

Rezaul said his ministry requested the MilkVita to collect milk from daily farms and preserve those after processing.









He said the government is considering providing incentives for the marginal dairy farms affected by the coronavirus outbreak.





