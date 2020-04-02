Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Business

Step taken to meet protein demand amid war against virus

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said the government has taken all-out measures to meet the people's protein demand during the period of coronavirus outbreak.
"The government has taken all-out measures to meet the local demand of milk, egg, fish and meat during the crisis created due to the coronavirus outbreak," he said in a statement issued from the ministry on Wednesday.
As per the suggestion of the World Health Organization (WHO), people have to take nutritious food items to boost the immune system of human body to prevent coronavirus, Rezaul said.
So, he said, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has taken various measures to ensure normal supply of the sources of protein - milk, egg, fish and meat - to tackle the ongoing crisis.
The fisheries and livestock minister said his ministry has already sent letters to the deputy commissioners (DCs), the home ministry and the cabinet division asking to take steps to ensure production, supply and marketing of poultry products, milk and milk products, meat and fisheries resources.
BSS adds: The government continues talks with the authorities concerned to introduce a laboratory as soon as possible to examine the imported raw materials for producing poultry feeds, he said.
"We hope that the PRTC Lab of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University would be opened soon," he added.
Rezaul said his ministry requested the MilkVita to collect milk from daily farms and preserve those after processing.




He said the government is considering providing incentives for the marginal dairy farms affected by the coronavirus outbreak.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn
Italy sees 6pc fall in 2020 GDP due to coronavirus
Asia’s factory activity plunges as virus shock deepens
Japan business sentiment negative: Survey
Taiwan to spend $35 billion fighting coronavirus
Oil subdued in Asian trade
UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears
Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft