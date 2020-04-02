Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Business

Walton to produce ventilators for Coronavirus patients

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Business Correspondent

Walton has taken an initiative to produce medical equipment, including ventilators in its factory to cushion supply crunch of these equipment urgently needed for treatment of coronavirus infected people.
A ventilator is a machine that provides mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs, to deliver breaths to a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.
The production of the equipment will start this week, the company announced in an online press conference on March 30. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present in the briefing.
He said Walton will produce the ventilator in association with the world famous medical equipment producer 'Medtronic' company. He hoped that the equipment would be manufactured in country very soon.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Executive Director Engineer Golam Murshed said that Ventilator is very essential medical item for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.
It is working to produce live saving medical equipment like ventilator, power air purifier respiratory, oxygen concentrator, UV disinfectant, safety goggles, protective shield, respiratory mask, he said. .
At present, he said Walton is working on the design and product's research and development of the medical equipment.
Although Walton factory and its other offices are closed during this shutdown, more than 50 engineers are engaged in producing these essential medical instruments to provide quick support to treatment to the coronavirus affected people.
They will start production of safety goggles and protective shield in the first week of April. Then, will start producing ventilator and other equipment. With the  production of some essential medical instrument like ventilator, PAPR and Oxygen concentrator for the first time , it will add a new milestone in the country's medical sector.


