Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:37 AM
Army will take stern action against violators from today      
GP commits 60,000 PPE, PCR kits to BD designated hospitals

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

The country's leading mobile telephone operator Grameenphone (GP) has committed to give 50,000 Personal protective equipment (PPE) and 10,000 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test Kits to the hospitals  designated in Bangladesh to treat coronavirus patients.
GP, in collaboration with a2i and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has been driving mass awareness through various initiatives in the wake of global outbreak of COVID-19 as Bangladesh Govt. along with different private and public authorities have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.
To continue this joint effort, GP has confirmed to source and handover 50,000 unit medical-grade professional PPE (protective coverall, n95 mask, gloves, goggles) and 10,000 PCR Test Kits to the medical frontliners' in the selected hospital those are designated for corona treatment by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
These will protect the Health Professionals in the frontline and ICU duty battling the outbreak situation, according to a press release.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar hailed the GP initiative said: "I believe other companies will also come forward and stand beside the Government to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak to the best of their abilities."




 GP CEO Yasir Azman in reciprocation said:  CEO, Grameenphone, said, "This is our utmost responsibility to contribute as individuals and corporations during this unprecedented challenging time globally. We are grateful to the Government as they are encouraging and guiding us in taking the right step. Now every drop counts."
Regarding this Directorate General of Health Services Director General Prof Abul Kalam Azad said, " It is good that they (GP) have also arranged a good number of PCR test kits."


