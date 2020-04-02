Banks start lending at 9 per cent interest rate





The BB on February 24 instructed all banks to bring down all lending rate to 9 percent at the maximum on all loan products except credit cards from April 1.

"The managing directors and CEOs of all banks informed us over phone that they have switched to 9 per cent lending rate from the start of the banking hour on Wednesday," BB Executive Director Abu Farah Md Naser told The Daily Observer on Wednesday.

He said the country's trade and economic activities were now adversely affected by coronavirus pandemic. Bringing down lending to 9 per cent was a timely policy move during this crisis period. "No bank can ignore or skip the BB's directives on implementing the 9 per cent lending rate," Naser asserted.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank said they have already issued circulars to all its branches to implement the 9 per cent lending from Wednesday.

Implementation of the single digit lending rate would not be that difficult as BB has taken several initiatives to increase the liquidity in the money market, said Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the central bank.

On the other hand, there was no pressure on banks now to open letters of credit (LCs)for imports at this crisis moment, he added.

On March 24, the central bank slashed repurchase agreement (repo) interest rate from 6 per cent to 5.75 per cent and cut banks' cash reserve requirement (CRR) from 5.50 per cent to 5 per cent in an effort to boost banks' liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The banking sector will get an additional fund of Tk6,400 crore for slashing the CRR rate alone.

Salehuddin Ahmed predicted that banks may appeal to Bangladesh Bank to return to double digit interest rates when the current situation improved. Now banks are facing deposit withdrawal pressure owing to the ongoing economic fallout of the virus, according to bankers.

He also said at 6 per cent interest, enough deposit was not available at banks. But they would implement the single digit lending rate because it was the government's instruction. Hopefully we would overcome this situation soon, Mahbub hoped.

State-owned companies will receive a maximum interest rate of 6 per cent on deposits at private banks. On the other hand, the companies will receive 5.5 per cent interest rate from the state-owned banks, as per the Financial Institutions Division notice.



