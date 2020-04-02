Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Business

Banks start lending at 9 per cent interest rate

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

All public and private banks switched to much-talked about 9 per cent interest rate on all types of lending from yesterday (Wednesday) barring the credit cards as per earlier instruction of Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The BB on February 24 instructed all banks to bring down all lending rate to 9 percent at the maximum on all loan products except credit cards from April 1.
"The managing directors and CEOs of all banks informed us over phone that they have switched to 9 per cent lending rate from the start of the banking hour on Wednesday," BB Executive Director Abu Farah Md Naser told The Daily Observer on Wednesday.
He said the country's trade and economic activities were now adversely affected by coronavirus pandemic. Bringing down lending to 9 per cent was a timely policy move during this crisis period. "No bank can ignore or skip the BB's directives on implementing the 9 per cent lending rate," Naser asserted.
M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank said they have already issued circulars to all its branches to implement the 9 per cent lending from Wednesday.
Implementation of the single digit lending rate would not be that difficult as BB has taken several initiatives to increase the liquidity in the money market, said Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the central bank.
On the other hand, there was no pressure on banks now to open letters of credit (LCs)for imports  at this crisis moment, he added.
On March 24, the central bank slashed repurchase agreement (repo) interest rate from 6 per cent to 5.75 per cent and cut banks' cash reserve requirement (CRR) from 5.50 per cent to 5 per cent in an effort to boost banks' liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The banking sector will get an additional fund of Tk6,400 crore for slashing the CRR rate alone.
Salehuddin Ahmed predicted that banks may appeal to Bangladesh Bank to return to double digit interest rates when the current situation improved. Now banks are facing deposit withdrawal pressure owing to the ongoing economic fallout of the virus, according to bankers.
The banking sector was now facing liquidity mismatch as depositors were withdrawing cash from banks to protect themselves from the ongoing crisis, said Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director Syed Mahbubur Rahman.




He also said at 6 per cent interest, enough deposit was not available at banks. But they would implement the single digit lending rate because it was the government's instruction. Hopefully we would overcome this situation soon, Mahbub hoped.
State-owned companies will receive a maximum interest rate of 6 per cent on deposits at private banks. On the other hand, the companies will receive 5.5 per cent interest rate from the state-owned banks, as per the Financial Institutions Division notice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn
Italy sees 6pc fall in 2020 GDP due to coronavirus
Asia’s factory activity plunges as virus shock deepens
Japan business sentiment negative: Survey
Taiwan to spend $35 billion fighting coronavirus
Oil subdued in Asian trade
UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears
Asian markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft