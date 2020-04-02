Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
City News

Corona Crisis

COAST gives Tk 16 lakh to local admin

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

COAST Trust, a non government organization on Tuesday distributed Tk. 16.00 lakh to the marginal people belong to eight coastal areas across the country as a part of awareness focusing coronavirus outbreak.
The local government officials Deputy Commissioners and Upazilla Nirbahi Officers received this funds belong to eight districts includes Bhola, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Laxmipur, Patuakhali, Barishal and Jhalakathi.
Other activities undertaken by COAST were: the distribution with awareness discussion with 4.5 lakh leaflets in the families, schools, colleges, madrasas, religious institutions of Bhola, Barishal, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Laxmipur, Feni districts. The leaflets were distributed to 1,35,700 member-participants of micro finance programs, in 237 union parishads, 51 upazila parishad, 9 zilla parishad, 539 religious institutions, 299 madrasas, 434 primary schools, 280 high schools and 140 colleges. district and upazila offices, and health complexes.


