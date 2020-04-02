BGB seized smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 65.33cr in March





BGB also detained 27 Bangladeshis and six Indians for crossing the border illegally. Legal actions were taken against them.

The seized contraband items are - 9,33,082 pieces of Yaba pills, 40,314 bottles of phensedyl, 9,685 bottles of foreign liquor, 469 liters of local liquor, 139 can beer,928 kg hemp, 280 grams heroin, 2,96,665 injections and different types of tablets.

Other seized smuggled goods are - 4.426 kg gold,58.470 kg silver,86,128 sets of imitation ornaments, 62,131 sets cosmetics, 2,067sarees, 2,488 sets of three pieces, 5,550 RMG products, 13,566 kg tea leaves, 2,841 CFT wood, seven trucks, one pick-up van, 18 engine-run auto-rickshaws and 87 motorcycles. -UNB





















