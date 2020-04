GAZIPUR, Apr 1: A readymade garment (RMG) factory at Jarun in the city caught fire on Wednesday.

Fire service sources said the fire erupted at the semi-pacca building which houses 'Islam Garments' around 7:30am.

On information, three firefighting units went to the spot and doused the flame after one hour.

Cotton and machinery of the factory were burned down in the fire.