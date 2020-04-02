Three die from fever, cold in three districts





Our Satkhira correspondent reports, a woman died from fever and cold-related diseases at Bandokati village in Kaliganj upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rashida Khatun, 25, wife of Sirajul Islam of Dakkhin Sripur village.

Sheikh Riazuddin, Bishnupur union parishad chairman, said Rashida had been suffering from cold-related diseases and fever from March 26. Later, she came to her father's house the following day.

She took treatment from a local practitioner and a homeopathic doctor but she did not come around.

Later, she died around 5:30am on Wednesday.

The UP chairman said they informed Kaliganj upazila health officer Tobibur Rahman of the death.

The health official said he heard about the death.

He said they are suspecting that the woman died from cardiac arrest.

In Chattogram, a woman who was taken to the isolation unit of Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in Sitakunda upazila died on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Arfa Begum, 55, wife of Abdul Hossain of Amirabad area in the upazila.

BITID Director Abul Hasan said Arfa was admitted to BITID with cold, fever and respiratory problem in the morning and she died around 8:30pm.

The samples of the woman were sent to the Institute of Epimiology, Disease Control and Research in the capital for test, he said, adding that the reason behind the death would be cleared after the medical report.

In Narail, a young man, who had been suffering from fever and cold, died at Sadar Hospital on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Shawkat Ali, 25, son of Omar Ali of Narail municipality area.

Dr Touhidul Islam, duty doctor at the hospital, said Shawkat had been suffering from fever and cold for the last 3-4 days.

On Tuesday night, family members brought him to the hospital around 8:30pm, he said, adding that he died 15 minutes later around 8:45pm.

Dr Mashiur Rahman, resident medical officer of the hospital, said they primarily suspected that Shawkat died of a cardiac arrest as he was also complaining of chest pain when arrived at the hospital. -UNB

















