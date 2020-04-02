Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:36 AM
Dhaka ranks 2nd in AQI

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked second worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday morning.
The city had a score of 164 at 08:01am, indicating that the air quality was 'unhealthy'.
A numerical value between 151 and 200 indicates that everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Thailand's Chiang Mai and Poland's Krakow occupied the first and third spots with scores of 203 and 161 respectively.
Scores between 201 and 300 is classified as 'very unhealthy'. If the score is between 301 and 500, then it is classified as 'hazardous'.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.




Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The air quality generally worsens during summer and shows signs of improvement in monsoon when the dust settles.    -UNB


