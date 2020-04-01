Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India





The Bangladesh Mission at New Delhi has made the list of stranded Bangladeshis in India on Tuesday and sent an official letter to Foreign Ministry to make arrangement for their return.

They (stranded Bangladeshis) are in contract with Bangladesh's Mission in New Delhi by its hotline numbers, according to the Foreign Ministry official.

The Foreign Ministry has taken up an initiative in this regard and started discussion with Biman Bangladesh Airlines to charter its aircraft to bring the stranded people back.

Bangladesh Bank has

already asked two commercial banks to facilitate the process following consultation with Western Union Money Transfer so that relatives of the Bangladeshis could send money to their near ones in India without any hassle.

However, the central bank also asked all commercial banks to give credit limit waiver of the credit card holders, who are now undergoing treatment in India during the last couple of days.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has urged the Bangladesh citizens in India, who are yet to be registered, to get enlisted with Bangladesh High Commission citing their names, locations, passport numbers, ages and mobile phone numbers.

"Until we are able to bring you back to Bangladesh, we will try to make sure that local authorities take care of your demands," he said in a Facebook message.

The State Minister said those who are willing to return will have to go for 14 days quarantine either at Ashkona Hajj Camp or hospitals.

India is currently going through a 21-day lockdown to slow the coronavirus.

"We are serious to solve the problems as soon as possible," the official said.

"The Biman fare has to be borne by the passengers. Meanwhile, 162 passengers have confirmed that they will bear the expenses. Not only that, he said after reaching Dhaka they must go for a 14- day quarantine in Ashkona Hazi camps or in hospitals," he added.

















About 520 Bangladeshis, mostly patients, remained stranded at different states of India have been suffering from want of food and money and also requested authorities to take initiative to send them back to Bangladesh by special arrangements.The Bangladesh Mission at New Delhi has made the list of stranded Bangladeshis in India on Tuesday and sent an official letter to Foreign Ministry to make arrangement for their return.They (stranded Bangladeshis) are in contract with Bangladesh's Mission in New Delhi by its hotline numbers, according to the Foreign Ministry official.The Foreign Ministry has taken up an initiative in this regard and started discussion with Biman Bangladesh Airlines to charter its aircraft to bring the stranded people back.Bangladesh Bank hasalready asked two commercial banks to facilitate the process following consultation with Western Union Money Transfer so that relatives of the Bangladeshis could send money to their near ones in India without any hassle.However, the central bank also asked all commercial banks to give credit limit waiver of the credit card holders, who are now undergoing treatment in India during the last couple of days.State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has urged the Bangladesh citizens in India, who are yet to be registered, to get enlisted with Bangladesh High Commission citing their names, locations, passport numbers, ages and mobile phone numbers."Until we are able to bring you back to Bangladesh, we will try to make sure that local authorities take care of your demands," he said in a Facebook message.The State Minister said those who are willing to return will have to go for 14 days quarantine either at Ashkona Hajj Camp or hospitals.India is currently going through a 21-day lockdown to slow the coronavirus."We are serious to solve the problems as soon as possible," the official said."The Biman fare has to be borne by the passengers. Meanwhile, 162 passengers have confirmed that they will bear the expenses. Not only that, he said after reaching Dhaka they must go for a 14- day quarantine in Ashkona Hazi camps or in hospitals," he added.