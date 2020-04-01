China to stay with BD in fighting Covid-19: Envoy





"We shall stay with Bangladesh in combating the disease and addressing the medical needs," he said in the letter that described the dangers of Covid-19, China's measures to control it, and the need for global cooperation to effectively prevent its transmission and save lives.

At this crucial stage in the fight against the coronavirus, the Embassy of China wishes to express its full confidence in

Bangladesh and the solidarity of the local Chinese community with our Bangladeshi friends.

China, as of now, has donated 40,500 test kits, 15,000 surgical N95 masks, 300,000 medical masks, 10,000 protective gowns and 1,000 infrared thermometers to Bangladesh, the envoy said.

The embassy is also organising a video conference between top Chinese medical experts and Bangladeshi doctors and nurses to provide training and instructions for managing the disease.

"We shall stay with Bangladesh in the implementation of key cooperation projects to make sure that both during and after the epidemic, Bangladeshi workers on the projects will remain employed and the construction will go on as long as the situation permits."

He assured China will stay with Bangladesh in bilateral trade and supply chains to help Bangladesh stabilise its market share and keep local factories up and running to produce critical medical equipment, with the Chinese airlines remaining in operation.

"We from the Embassy of China shall also stay with Bangladesh to continue to provide necessary services and engage in political discourse with the Bangladeshi side as we always do.

"Through solidarity and mutual support, China and Bangladesh will prevail over this outbreak, and together we shall embrace a brighter future for mankind."

"This pandemic threatens the safety of the people of all countries and tests the common wisdom of human society."

"At present, the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating and spreading across the world, including in Bangladesh where 49 cases have been recorded so far.

He said as of March 29, Covid-19 has spread to over 178 countries and regions with more than 730,000 cases confirmed globally. The grim situation of the pandemic has led many countries to upgrade their response measures.

Li Jiming said after a strenuous struggle and tremendous sacrifices, the situation of pandemic prevention and control in China continues to improve, with the order of production and life being restored at an increasing pace.

China is by no means alone in its fight against the pandemic. The international community has given China valuable support -- leaders of over 170 countries and heads of more than 40 international and regional organizations have either sent messages showing sympathy or issued statements of support for China.

He said they were deeply touched by the people of Bangladesh that firmly stands by the Chinese people in the fight against Covid-19 and recalled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's letter of sympathy and support to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also recalled that Bangladesh government and civil societies donated various kinds of medical and health supplies to the Chinese people, while many special prayers were also held for China by Bangladeshi religious circles.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. The heart-touching actions speak of the long-term and profound friendship between the people of China and Bangladesh."





Li Jiming recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping's statement at the recent G20 Leaders' Summit where he emphasized that it is imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response so that humanity as one could win the battle against such a major infectious disease.

"In the era of globalisation, all nations are highly interdependent, which makes solidarity and cooperation the most powerful weapon in the fight against this pandemic that endangers humanity as a whole.

"Only by working together to build a community of common health for mankind can we enhance the common well-being of all and safeguard the common future of mankind."

Guided by such a vision, China is more than ready to provide assistance where it can to other countries and contribute to a stable world economy, Li Jiming said.

The Chinese government has donated 20 million dollars to WHO and announced assistance to more than 89 countries in forms of medical supplies and expertise. 7 Chinese medical expert teams have been dispatched to some of the most severely affected countries including Iran, Iraq, Italy, Serbia and so on. Local governments in China and Chinese enterprises and civil organisations have also donated supplies to cities and countries affected.

He said Bangladesh has seen a moderate increase in the number of confirmed cases since early March. Though the Bangladesh government has undertaken a series of resolute, strong and effective measures to curb the disease, there are concerns over how the situation will evolve.



















Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming in an open letter to the people of Bangladesh has said that China and its people will stay with Bangladesh in the war against coronavirus."We shall stay with Bangladesh in combating the disease and addressing the medical needs," he said in the letter that described the dangers of Covid-19, China's measures to control it, and the need for global cooperation to effectively prevent its transmission and save lives.At this crucial stage in the fight against the coronavirus, the Embassy of China wishes to express its full confidence inBangladesh and the solidarity of the local Chinese community with our Bangladeshi friends.China, as of now, has donated 40,500 test kits, 15,000 surgical N95 masks, 300,000 medical masks, 10,000 protective gowns and 1,000 infrared thermometers to Bangladesh, the envoy said.The embassy is also organising a video conference between top Chinese medical experts and Bangladeshi doctors and nurses to provide training and instructions for managing the disease."We shall stay with Bangladesh in the implementation of key cooperation projects to make sure that both during and after the epidemic, Bangladeshi workers on the projects will remain employed and the construction will go on as long as the situation permits."He assured China will stay with Bangladesh in bilateral trade and supply chains to help Bangladesh stabilise its market share and keep local factories up and running to produce critical medical equipment, with the Chinese airlines remaining in operation."We from the Embassy of China shall also stay with Bangladesh to continue to provide necessary services and engage in political discourse with the Bangladeshi side as we always do."Through solidarity and mutual support, China and Bangladesh will prevail over this outbreak, and together we shall embrace a brighter future for mankind.""This pandemic threatens the safety of the people of all countries and tests the common wisdom of human society.""At present, the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating and spreading across the world, including in Bangladesh where 49 cases have been recorded so far.He said as of March 29, Covid-19 has spread to over 178 countries and regions with more than 730,000 cases confirmed globally. The grim situation of the pandemic has led many countries to upgrade their response measures.Li Jiming said after a strenuous struggle and tremendous sacrifices, the situation of pandemic prevention and control in China continues to improve, with the order of production and life being restored at an increasing pace.China is by no means alone in its fight against the pandemic. The international community has given China valuable support -- leaders of over 170 countries and heads of more than 40 international and regional organizations have either sent messages showing sympathy or issued statements of support for China.He said they were deeply touched by the people of Bangladesh that firmly stands by the Chinese people in the fight against Covid-19 and recalled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's letter of sympathy and support to Chinese President Xi Jinping.He also recalled that Bangladesh government and civil societies donated various kinds of medical and health supplies to the Chinese people, while many special prayers were also held for China by Bangladeshi religious circles."A friend in need is a friend indeed. The heart-touching actions speak of the long-term and profound friendship between the people of China and Bangladesh."Li Jiming recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping's statement at the recent G20 Leaders' Summit where he emphasized that it is imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response so that humanity as one could win the battle against such a major infectious disease."In the era of globalisation, all nations are highly interdependent, which makes solidarity and cooperation the most powerful weapon in the fight against this pandemic that endangers humanity as a whole."Only by working together to build a community of common health for mankind can we enhance the common well-being of all and safeguard the common future of mankind."Guided by such a vision, China is more than ready to provide assistance where it can to other countries and contribute to a stable world economy, Li Jiming said.The Chinese government has donated 20 million dollars to WHO and announced assistance to more than 89 countries in forms of medical supplies and expertise. 7 Chinese medical expert teams have been dispatched to some of the most severely affected countries including Iran, Iraq, Italy, Serbia and so on. Local governments in China and Chinese enterprises and civil organisations have also donated supplies to cities and countries affected.He said Bangladesh has seen a moderate increase in the number of confirmed cases since early March. Though the Bangladesh government has undertaken a series of resolute, strong and effective measures to curb the disease, there are concerns over how the situation will evolve.