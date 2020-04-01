Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:07 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Front Page

Coronavirus Outbreak

Cyber cops step up vigil, arrest 28  rumour-mongers

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Mamunur Rashid

Cyber cops have so far arrested at least 28 rumour- mongers who spread misleading information on social media regarding Covid-19.
On Monday night, police arrested a leader of Jubo League's Ishwardi Municipality unit for allegedly spreading rumour over coronavirus infection on social media.
The arrestee, Abdus Salam, 32, son of Abdul Karim, of Moshuripara village, is the organising secretary of the Jubo League unit.
Bahauddin Faruki, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Police Station, said police arrested Salam as he shared a post with offensive words against expatriates.
A case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.
Cyber police has warned of strict action against rumour-mongers who spread misleading and unverified information on social media regarding COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.
According to the official, police have stepped up online surveillance to identify senders of such fake news and other content.
The official said many instances of spreading of false and unverified news regarding coronavirus on various social media platforms have come to the
    fore.  Such posts on social media can potentially lead to panic and terror among the common people, he said.
Cyber police are monitoring social media activities and will take stringent action against those found spreading false and unverified news and other contents, the official said.
On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary said harsher action will be taken if anyone spreads misleading information and rumours about coronavirus through social media.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said stern action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours related to coronavirus
Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 51, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
The global death toll from COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus jumped to 37,814 as of Tuesday.
It has so far infected 785,712 people around the world, according to worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mobile internet trends up, voice drops as virus impact pans out
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
China to stay with BD in fighting Covid-19: Envoy
Cyber cops step up vigil, arrest 28  rumour-mongers
Two new corona cases detected, six more recover, says IEDCR
Prices of sanitizer, hand wash go up  
Govt extends holidays till April 9
Country’s economy rapidly going downhill


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft