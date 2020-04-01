Cyber cops step up vigil, arrest 28  rumour-mongers





On Monday night, police arrested a leader of Jubo League's Ishwardi Municipality unit for allegedly spreading rumour over coronavirus infection on social media.

The arrestee, Abdus Salam, 32, son of Abdul Karim, of Moshuripara village, is the organising secretary of the Jubo League unit.

Bahauddin Faruki, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Police Station, said police arrested Salam as he shared a post with offensive words against expatriates.

A case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.

Cyber police has warned of strict action against rumour-mongers who spread misleading and unverified information on social media regarding COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, police have stepped up online surveillance to identify senders of such fake news and other content.

The official said many instances of spreading of false and unverified news regarding coronavirus on various social media platforms have come to the

fore. Such posts on social media can potentially lead to panic and terror among the common people, he said.

Cyber police are monitoring social media activities and will take stringent action against those found spreading false and unverified news and other contents, the official said.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary said harsher action will be taken if anyone spreads misleading information and rumours about coronavirus through social media.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said stern action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours related to coronavirus

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 51, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

The global death toll from COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus jumped to 37,814 as of Tuesday.

It has so far infected 785,712 people around the world, according to worldometer.



















