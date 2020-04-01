Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:07 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Front Page

Two new corona cases detected, six more recover, says IEDCR

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the number of the confirmed cases to 51, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
Besides, six more people have recovered from Covid-19 infection, including one 70-year-old and a nurse, said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of IEDCR, at a briefing at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali in the capital on Tuesday.
The current number of recovery from Covid-19 is 25. The two new identified cases are two men in their 50s, the director said.
    The duo, one is a 57 year-old Saudi-returnee who has diabetes. The other is a 55-year-old with no record of going abroad, the director said.
"The second infected person has diabetes and hypertension. We are trying to find out how he got infected," she said, adding that both are doing well.
Meanwhile, a secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee, who had been suffering from cold, cough and fever for the last four days, died in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpuron Tuesday, said HM Jahirul Islam, upazila health and family planning officer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mobile internet trends up, voice drops as virus impact pans out
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
China to stay with BD in fighting Covid-19: Envoy
Cyber cops step up vigil, arrest 28  rumour-mongers
Two new corona cases detected, six more recover, says IEDCR
Prices of sanitizer, hand wash go up  
Govt extends holidays till April 9
Country’s economy rapidly going downhill


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft