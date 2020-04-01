Two new corona cases detected, six more recover, says IEDCR





Besides, six more people have recovered from Covid-19 infection, including one 70-year-old and a nurse, said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of IEDCR, at a briefing at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali in the capital on Tuesday.

The current number of recovery from Covid-19 is 25. The two new identified cases are two men in their 50s, the director said.

The duo, one is a 57 year-old Saudi-returnee who has diabetes. The other is a 55-year-old with no record of going abroad, the director said.

"The second infected person has diabetes and hypertension. We are trying to find out how he got infected," she said, adding that both are doing well.

Meanwhile, a secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee, who had been suffering from cold, cough and fever for the last four days, died in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpuron Tuesday, said HM Jahirul Islam, upazila health and family planning officer.

























