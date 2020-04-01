Prices of sanitizer, hand wash go up  





Traders cited shortage and increased demand for those products as reasons for their price hike. In many of the pharmacies and grocery shops sanitizer and hand washes are now selling at higher priced.

Prices of hand sanitizers and hand washes in different areas have risen by Tk10-Tk40.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid or gel used to decrease infectious agents on hands, generally more effective at killing bacteria.

Due to the increased demand, e-commerce sites like daraz.com, chaldal.com and evaly.com said on their website no sanitizer and hand wash were available.

Meanwhile, at the consumer level, these products are being sold at exorbitant prices but still there is no proper monitoring.

On March 9 a High Court bench directed the government to mobilize mobile courts to prevent price hikes of masks, hand washes and sanitizers.

The order came as the prices of those items shot up abnormally, a day after authorities confirmed the first three Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.

Following the HC order, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) and the Directorate of Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) conducted drives against dishonest traders who were charging extra prices.

The drive has come to a halt due to government holidays.

As a result, consumers have to buy antiseptic products at extra cost. Some low-standard companies are selling their hand washes at grocery shops.

On March 5, the DGDA fixed the prices of hand sanitizers manufactured by seven pharmaceutical companies in the country.

After a meeting with seven consumer companies, the DGDA set the price of sanitizer.

Visiting the city's BMA Bhaban Medical Equipment Market last week this correspondent found Handirub Solution 50 ml of SKF Pharmaceuticals selling at Tk70 instead of TK 40, Hexisol 50ml of ACI at Tk80, 'Sanitaiza' of Incepta Pharma and 'Care On' of General Pharma selling also at higher prices.

The state-owned Essential Drug Company Ltd and Keru & Carew and Co's sanitizer products are not available in any pharmacy.

The refill pack of Unilever's hand wash 'Lifeboy' and the 'Sepnil' hand wash of Square Toiletries had been selling at Tk50 for a 50-ml bottle before the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The refill pack is now being sold at Tk60.

The retailer said the demand for hand wash is higher than sanitizer at the retail level.

They said sanitizers and rubs are being used more in public-private offices. It does not require water. Therefore sanitizer is being used more than hand washes.

We face supply shortage and informed the company agent but they are giving less than our needs, said a pharmacy owner.

Mohammad Jahangir, a bank official, said when he went to a pharmacy a salesman told him there was no sanitizer.

Rokeya Begum, a housewife, said she bought a 50-ml bottle of 'Hexisol' sanitizer at Tk80 instead of Tk40.

Retail traders said the demand for sanitizer and hand wash has doubled over the last few days. Earlier, two were sold in a day but now they are selling near about two hundreds.

As this correspondent tried to contact Director General of the Drug Administration Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, his mobile phone has been found switched off for the last two days.









On the other hand, Director General of DNCRP Bablu Kumar Saha told the Daily Observer, "We are monitoring at the consumer level. No one can charge extra price. If we are informed we will take action quickly."





With the coronavirus outbreak retail prices of antiseptic products, including hand sanitizers and hand wash, have gone up.Traders cited shortage and increased demand for those products as reasons for their price hike. In many of the pharmacies and grocery shops sanitizer and hand washes are now selling at higher priced.Prices of hand sanitizers and hand washes in different areas have risen by Tk10-Tk40.Hand sanitizer is a liquid or gel used to decrease infectious agents on hands, generally more effective at killing bacteria.Due to the increased demand, e-commerce sites like daraz.com, chaldal.com and evaly.com said on their website no sanitizer and hand wash were available.Meanwhile, at the consumer level, these products are being sold at exorbitant prices but still there is no proper monitoring.On March 9 a High Court bench directed the government to mobilize mobile courts to prevent price hikes of masks, hand washes and sanitizers.The order came as the prices of those items shot up abnormally, a day after authorities confirmed the first three Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.Following the HC order, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) and the Directorate of Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) conducted drives against dishonest traders who were charging extra prices.The drive has come to a halt due to government holidays.As a result, consumers have to buy antiseptic products at extra cost. Some low-standard companies are selling their hand washes at grocery shops.On March 5, the DGDA fixed the prices of hand sanitizers manufactured by seven pharmaceutical companies in the country.After a meeting with seven consumer companies, the DGDA set the price of sanitizer.Visiting the city's BMA Bhaban Medical Equipment Market last week this correspondent found Handirub Solution 50 ml of SKF Pharmaceuticals selling at Tk70 instead of TK 40, Hexisol 50ml of ACI at Tk80, 'Sanitaiza' of Incepta Pharma and 'Care On' of General Pharma selling also at higher prices.The state-owned Essential Drug Company Ltd and Keru & Carew and Co's sanitizer products are not available in any pharmacy.The refill pack of Unilever's hand wash 'Lifeboy' and the 'Sepnil' hand wash of Square Toiletries had been selling at Tk50 for a 50-ml bottle before the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The refill pack is now being sold at Tk60.The retailer said the demand for hand wash is higher than sanitizer at the retail level.They said sanitizers and rubs are being used more in public-private offices. It does not require water. Therefore sanitizer is being used more than hand washes.We face supply shortage and informed the company agent but they are giving less than our needs, said a pharmacy owner.Mohammad Jahangir, a bank official, said when he went to a pharmacy a salesman told him there was no sanitizer.Rokeya Begum, a housewife, said she bought a 50-ml bottle of 'Hexisol' sanitizer at Tk80 instead of Tk40.Retail traders said the demand for sanitizer and hand wash has doubled over the last few days. Earlier, two were sold in a day but now they are selling near about two hundreds.As this correspondent tried to contact Director General of the Drug Administration Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, his mobile phone has been found switched off for the last two days.On the other hand, Director General of DNCRP Bablu Kumar Saha told the Daily Observer, "We are monitoring at the consumer level. No one can charge extra price. If we are informed we will take action quickly."