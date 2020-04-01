Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:06 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Front Page

Govt extends holidays till April 9

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

After getting nod from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the Public Administration Ministry has already completed its preparation to extend general holiday till April 9 to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
As April 10 and 11 fall into the weekend the government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices might open only on April 12.
After April 12 and 13 the offices will remain closed on April 14 on the occasion of Bengali New Year (Naba Barsha).
As a result, attendance at the offices will not come to normal before April 15. But, if the situation is not normalized before April 11, the government holidays may face further extension after the day, according to the authorities concerned.
While talking to top bureaucrats and heads of other administrations of different divisions and districts through video conferencing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government holidays might be extended for five more days considering overall situation of the deadly Coronavirus spread.
The Shab-e-Barat, a ritual of the Muslim community, will be observed on April 9 as per the Religious Affairs Ministry decision.
According to the Public Administration Ministry officials, after getting PM's signal they had completed preparation to extend the holidays till April 9.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told this correspondent on Tuesday, "As per the Prime Minister's announcement, general holidays will be in force till April 9. A notification of extending the holiday will be issued today."
On March 23, the government declared a countrywide 10-day general holiday from March 26 to April 4 closing the government and private offices excepting essential and healthcare facilities to contain the spread of Coronavirus.  
Some 51 people were infected with COVID-19 and five have died in Bangladesh since the country confirmed its first Coronavirus cases on March 08.


