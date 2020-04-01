Country’s economy rapidly going downhill





The overall economic situation of the country is going downhill very rapidly following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

The import-export trade has already received a big blow. Buyers are canceling their previously export orders. New orders are almost closed. Line of credit (LC) cannot be opened for import of goods.

The previous LC settlement has declined. Production-oriented factories are operating on limited scale Supply of goods has also dropped with bank transaction getting shrunk due to general government holydays.

Construction of development projects have come to a grinding halt across the country. According to Bangladesh Manufacture and Exporter Association (BGMEA), a total of USD $ 3 billion export order has been canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 1041 readymade garment (RGM) factories are counting loss. BGMEA officials said it was the picture of only 1,041 factories and many other manufacturers were yet to report to the trade body.

A BGMEA official said the exact figure of cancelled or delayed orders would be higher than $3 billion.

There were plenty of goods which remained in different stages of production or produced already at the factories and were ready to be shipped but due to buyers' embargo manufacturers could not ship those items, exporters said.

BGMEA President Rubana Haq told the Daily

Observer, "We have been passing through a critical time over the last one month. All buyers from different countries and different continents are now canceling or postponing their export orders."

Rubana Haq said there is no decision to close factories. However, all steps have been taken to ensure that the workers do not suffer from Coronavirus.

Bangladesh Bank sources said a large part of the business is being operated through banks. Banking activities have been limited. As a result of the loan disbursement, the LC is almost closed.

Remittance inflow from the expatriate workers has been falling sharply, mainly from the Middle East and Europe due to the lockdown which forced industries out of operations.

Remittance dropped to US$ 260 million in the third week of March from $ 420 million in the second week and $ 380 million in the first week.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the Centre for policy dialogue (CPD) said at least $120 billion worth or 40 per cent of the $310-billion Bangladesh economy will be exposed to the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The sectors that are directly facing the blow are export, import, remittance and foreign direct investment.

So, the gross domestic product growth projected at 8.2 per cent may not be achieved, she said.

She said they had estimated a revenue shortfall of Tk1 lakh crore for this fiscal without taking the corona impact into account.

Sources said during the July-January period of the current fiscal, merchandise import declined by around 4.40 per cent.

During the same period of the past fiscal year (2018-19), import registered 7.41 per cent growth. Slowdown in domestic demand as well as internal investment is noticeable.

While visiting different development projects in the capital on Tuesday this correspondent found the development project construction works had been stopped duee to coronavirus.

Mass Rapid Transport Line-6 (MRT-6) under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd was very quiet. There was not much construction being done. Only some Ansar members, security guards and few regular workers were seen at different points of the project area

Even two weeks ago the entire project area of the country's first metro rail project was vibrant with the sound of heavy cranes and excavators. Digging, piling and casting were everyday work at the sites with a gathering of thousands of workers.

But suddenly everything has changed with the coronavirus outbreak in the country because many workers have left the workplace in panic.

Some Ansar members were standing in the project area from in front of the National Press Club.

The implementation rate of ADP in July-February period stood at 37.09 per cent which was the lowest in the last three years. During the same period of 2018-19 and 2017-18, the rate was 39.13 per cent and 38.01 per cent respectively.

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, told the Daily Observer that the global economy had been affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide.

It will take a long time to overcome. Bangladesh's economy has also been hit by this. However, the economy of the country has a kind of inherent strength.

0Because of this energy, the economy will revive rapidly. Bangladesh's political instability, hartal, blockade and natural disasters at different times have come to a stage after the country's economy was lost, he said.



















