Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:06 PM
Flashback March 1971

Indira Gandhi pledges her support for freedom of BD

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Shahnaj Begum

On 31 March 1971 Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi pledged her and her people's support for the fight for democracy and freedom of Bangladesh in Indian parliament.
Accordingly, BSF Chief Brigadier Pande reached Agartala in Tripura with his commando group to carry out the following tasks (i) to contact the liberation forces and help them as best as possible. (ii) to train paramilitary forces and people who volunteered to join Mukti Bahini (iii) to plan and conduct such operations as may help Mukti Fauj to achieve their aim and (iv) to liaise with civil and military authorities and keep them informed about the situation on Indian borders.
BSF was directed to take such measures so as not to endanger the security of the border on the Eastern Frontiers while helping the liberation forces of Bangladesh to achieve their aim.
On this day a one-Kilowatt range/power independent Bangla Radio Station was established in the Chittagong hill tract area.
More than one lakh refugees in search of a safe abode left behind their beloved Motherland and crossed the border into India.
Portraying a picture of Dhaka, Archer Blood, the then US Consulate General in Dhaka, reported that an estimated 4-6,000 people 'lost their lives as a result of military action' since martial law began on March 25.
He also indicated that the West Pakistani objective 'to hit hard and terrorize the population' had been fairly successful.
Minutes of meetings at US Department of State are furnished below:
Dr. Kissinger: Does the government have Mujibur Rahman?
Mr. Blee: They captured him. Presumably he is in West Pakistan, perhaps in Quetta.
Dr. Kissinger: Will they execute him?
Lt. Gen. Cushman: Yahya accused him of treason. Possibly he has been shot already or was shot inadvertently.
Dr. Kissinger: Are we going to keep VOA quiet about reports coming from our Consul?
An editorial of the New York Times on 31 March 1971 wrote:"The United States, having played a major role in training and equipping Pakistani armed forces, has a special obligation now to withhold any military aid to the Yahya Government. Economic assistance should be continued only on condition that a major portion is used to help bind up East Pakistan's grievous wounds."


