Covid-19 situation remains stable in Rangpur division





Talking to this correspondent, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said more 152 migrants were released from home quarantine in last 24 hours finding no coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms in them.

"However, 120 people, including 12 migrants and 102 people of a village in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur were home-quarantined anew in last 24 hours," he said.

So far, 3,393 migrants were home-quarantined, nine others put in the isolation units in Rangpur division and 1,942 were released after expiry of their 14-day quarantine period till on Tuesday.

"After testing positive, four COVID-19 patients of Gaibandha have so been sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka from Rangpur division," he said.

A total of 1,160 people are remaining in home quarantine today against the number of 1,192 on Monday, 1,385 on Sunday and 1,531 on Saturday as their number continues reducing in the division.









"Of them, 114 migrants of Rangpur, 96 of Panchagarh, 127 of Nilphamari, 118 of Lalmonirhat, 71 of Kurigram, 130 of Thakurgaon, 292 of Dinajpur and 212 of Gaibandha districts are remaining in home-quarantine today," Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, the authority of Rangpur Medical College (RMC) is conducting experimental testing today to detect coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at the institution's Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology in the city.

Earlier, installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine was completed at the laboratory and the RMC authority received necessary kits from the IEDCR to begin testing of COVID-19 infection from today.

Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu said the trained physicians, technologists and other employees are conducting experimental test of COVID-19 at the laboratory today before starting official testing from today. -BSS RANGPUR, Mar 31: Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is remaining stable with a decreasing trend in the number of home-quarantine people in Rangpur division.Talking to this correspondent, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said more 152 migrants were released from home quarantine in last 24 hours finding no coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms in them."However, 120 people, including 12 migrants and 102 people of a village in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur were home-quarantined anew in last 24 hours," he said.So far, 3,393 migrants were home-quarantined, nine others put in the isolation units in Rangpur division and 1,942 were released after expiry of their 14-day quarantine period till on Tuesday."After testing positive, four COVID-19 patients of Gaibandha have so been sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka from Rangpur division," he said.A total of 1,160 people are remaining in home quarantine today against the number of 1,192 on Monday, 1,385 on Sunday and 1,531 on Saturday as their number continues reducing in the division."Of them, 114 migrants of Rangpur, 96 of Panchagarh, 127 of Nilphamari, 118 of Lalmonirhat, 71 of Kurigram, 130 of Thakurgaon, 292 of Dinajpur and 212 of Gaibandha districts are remaining in home-quarantine today," Dr. Siddiqui said.Meanwhile, the authority of Rangpur Medical College (RMC) is conducting experimental testing today to detect coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at the institution's Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology in the city.Earlier, installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine was completed at the laboratory and the RMC authority received necessary kits from the IEDCR to begin testing of COVID-19 infection from today.Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu said the trained physicians, technologists and other employees are conducting experimental test of COVID-19 at the laboratory today before starting official testing from today. -BSS