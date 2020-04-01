Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:06 PM
Bangabandhu Parishad gives food-items to poor

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangabandhu Parishad on Tuesday distributed food items among poor, helpless and destitute people due to the coronavirus(COVID-19) outbreak.
Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and also Bangabandhu Parishad General Secretary SA Malek inaugurated the food distribution programme at the central office of the organization in city's Kalabagh area.
SA Malek urged the countrymen to come forward during the ongoing crisis of the country to secure health safety of the people.
Earlier, Bangabandhu Parishad leaders distributed masks and hand sanitizers among the people to raise public awareness among people for health protection purpose.
Bangabandhu Parishad's leaders at unit, district and metropolitan committee level handed over 10,000 masks and 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer so far among the poor people.
They also started sending food items to the common people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Besides, they are also started delivering several essential food items including rice, pulse, oil, salt, potato, onion and soap to various slums in the city.    -BSS


