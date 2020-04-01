‘4G facilities in Rohingya camps should be resumed’





They made this demand on Monday in a virtual press conference organished by Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF) an alliance of 60 local and national civil society and NGOs along with a group of journalists both from Dhaka and Cox's bazaar.

Demanding supports for the 1.1 million Rohingya refuges in Cox's Bazar district, they said that they pass a low human treatment amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

They have proposed massive mobilization saying the district deserves special attention from both government and international agencies in this corona crisis.

Journalists in presence especially from Ukhiya also urge government to resume mobile and internet facilities with 4G facilities in the camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf.

The virtual press conference was moderated by three Co-Chairs of CCNF, Abu Morshed Chowdhury of PHALS, Bimol Dey Sarker of Mukti and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST.

Nayeem Gowhar of Warha Disaster Forum, Abdul Latif Khan of NAHAB, Jahsim Uddin of ADAB and Rafqul Islam of FNB have participated the programme.

During the meeting other most important proposal have come out which are as follows, International agencies should consider the whole district as a host community area.





















