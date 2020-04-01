Video
11 dwelling houses burned in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: A total of 11 dwelling houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Golzarpara, Khagotia village under Raozan upazila of the district early on Tuesday.
Ashraful Islam, station officer of Raozan Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire originated from an electric short-circuit at a dwelling house in the area around 5.45 am and quickly engulfed the adjacent houses.
Three firefighting units from Hathazari and Raozan upazilas rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control around 7.50 am.


