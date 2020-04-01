Dhaka's air 2nd worst in AQI





The city had a score of 195 at 08:21am, indicating that the air quality was unhealthy even after vehicle movement has been reduced during the countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Thailand's Chiang Mai and China's Shenyang occupied the first and third spots respectively with scores of 205 and 171.

When the AQI value stays in between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Scores between 201 and 300 is classified as 'very unhealthy'. If the score is between 301 and 500, then it is classified as 'hazardous'.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. -UNB

















