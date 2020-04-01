Four suffering from cold, fever die in 3 dists





In Dhaka district, two people suffering from cold and fever died in Keraniganj and Nawabganj upazilas of Dhaka district on early Tuesday.

The deceaed were identified as Pannu Mia, 58 and Foysal, 40.

Pannu Mia, 58, a rickshaw puller, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka died around 12:00am, said Health and Family Planning officer of Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam.

Pannu Mia with cough, fever and respiratory problem went to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex on Monday afternoon, said Dr Shahidul. Later, he was sent to the ICU unit as his condition deteriorated.

As Pannu's condition deteriorated further, he was sent to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in city's Uttara where he died around 12:00am.

Besides, Foysal Ahmed, 40, son of Nasir Uddin of Mandail, had been suffering from fever and cold for the last 20 days.

Family of Foysal said they took him to different hospitals in Dhaka but failed to admit him to any hospital.

Later, he died in the evening.

Kazi Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police station, said they have heard about the death of Foysal.

In Pirojpur, a student who appeared at this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination died at Dakkhin Purba Dhawa village in Bhandaria upazila on Tuesday after suffering from fever, cold and sore throat. The deceased was identified as Sabuj Hawladar, 17, son of Aziz Hawladar of the village.

Dr HM Zahirul Islam, a health officer of Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, said Sabuj had been suffering from fever, cold, cough and sore throat for the last four days.

In Sylhet, A teenage girl who had been suffering from fever, cough and sore nose died at the isolation unit of Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Julefa Begum, 16, hailing from Jalalpur village of Balaganj upazila.

Dr Premananda Mondal, civil surgeon of the district, said the girl died around 2:00pm just three hours after she was admitted to the hospital. "We'll send throat swab of the deceased to Dhaka for test," he added. Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Dr Himangshu Lal Roy claimed the death to be a natural one. -UNB

















