Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:05 PM
BRAC distributes food packages for poor

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Reporter

The BRAC Urban Development Programme (UDP) on Tuesday started distributing essential food packages for the poor people from two big slums - Korail in Banani and Shahidnagar in Lalbagh of the city to tackle the situation arisen due to Coronavirus outbreak.
BRAC UDP Director Dr Md. Liakath Ali distributed the food packages in Korail area while ward no. 19 councillor Mofizur Rahman Mofiz was present in the programme. In Shahidnagar slum, 24 no. ward councillor Mokaddes Hossen Jahid was present.
Besides, BRAC staffs Mohammed Abdus Salam, Masud Ahmad, SK Mojibul Huq and Sajal Kumar Saha were also present.
In the programme, UDP Director Dr Md. Liakath Ali said that that BRAC will distribute 7500 food packages from door to door of extremely poor and the daily earners, who were laid-off their jobs as the government last Thursday imposed country-wide 'general leave'.
Each of the essential food packages contains 7kg rice, 1kg lentil, 1kg edible oil, 1 kg salt, 2kg flour, 2 piece hand soap and half kg detergent powder.


