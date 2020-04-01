33 samples negative in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) has tested a total of 33 samples in Chattogram until Tuesday.

Contacted, Dr M Abul Hasan, director of BITID, told the Daily Observer that no positive test was found in those samples. Of the samples, the institute has tested six samples on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus test began in the BITID on March 26.Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Fazle Rabbi said a control room has been opened at Chattogram General Hospital to inform people about the COVID-19.







