Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:05 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Three of a family found dead in Gazipur

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Mar 31: The bodies of a couple and their three-month-old daughter were recovered from a house in Panishail area of Gazipur city on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 30, his wife Hosne Ara, 22, and their daughter Mohini. They hailed from Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. The family used to live in a rented house in Panishail, said police.
Hosne Ara and her daughter were found dead on a bed in the room, while Mosharraf's body was found hanging from the ceiling in the house, said Sub-Inspector Masud Rana of Kashimpur Police Station. The SI suspects that Mosharraf killed himself after strangled his wife and child.
Locals said Mosharraf, a rickshaw-puller, had quarrelled with his wife on Monday night and asked her to bring Tk 5,000 from her mother. Kashimpur Police Station OC Akber Ali Khan said neighbours informed police after getting smell of from Mosharraf's house.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, said the OC.










