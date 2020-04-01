‘Drug trader’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’





Our Pabna correspondent reported that a suspected robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with police in Santhia upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sarwar Bepari alias Saro, 36, a resident of Punduria village in the upazila.

Additional Pokice Superintendent (ASP) of Pabna Goutam Kumar Biswas said a gang of robbers was taking preparation to commit a robbery Shamukjani Bazar. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and the Detective Branch (DB) of police conducted a drive in the area at around 2:00 am.

Sensing the presence of the team, the gang members opened fire on the law enforcers, forcing them to fire back in self-defence. After the gun-battle, the law enforcers found the bullet-hit Sarwar, a member of the gang, lying on the spot.

They rushed him to Bera Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead, ASP Kumar said.

A firearm, one cartridge and sharp weapons were recovered from the scene, the ASP added.

Our Dinajpur correspondent adds: An unidentified man was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur district early Tuesday.

Receiving information that a gang of drug traders was bringing drugs from Indian border area, a police team took position at an orchard near the border in Mirpur area, said Officer in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman Monir of Birampur Police Station.

Sensing the presence of the team, the drug traders opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting them to retaliate.

When the gang members retreated, the law enforcers recovered the bullet-hit body of the man from the scene, OC Moniruzzaman said.

Identity of the alleged drug traders could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

Two assistant sub-inspectors-- Shahjahan and Niranjan-- and constable Delwar Hossain were also injured during the gunfight, the OC added.

Law enforcers recovered a pipegun, three bullets, three sharp weapons and 100 bottles of phensedyl syrup from the spot.

In Bagerhat, an alleged robber was killed during a gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) inside the Sundarban early Tuesday.

The deceased, Faruque Morol, 35, was the ring leader of robber group -- locally known as Faruque bahini, our Bagerhat correspondent reports quoting Lt Col Rawshawul Firoz, commanding officer (CO) of RAB-6.

The gunfight ensued when the robbers opened fire on a RAB team patrolling inside the forest under Chandpai Range around 8:00am, the CO said.

The robber and two RAB men were injured during the gunfight, the RAB official said, adding that the injured were taken to the local upazila health complex where doctors declared dead Faruque Morol dead,.















