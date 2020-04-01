45 Bangladeshis die of Covid-19 in different countries





The report shows a total of 30, the highest number of Bangladeshi died in USA.

There are about eight Bangladeshi died in the last 24 hours In New York raising a total of 23 Bangladeshi died in the area with this contagious disease.

On Sunday, an elderly man, 50 years old, from Moulvibazar died in a hospital based in London raising a total of seven people died in London, the report shows.

Meanwhile, 3 Bangladesh died in the most vulnerable countries-Italy and Spain.

The first Bangladeshi (From Moulvibazar) Corona virus patient died in Qatar.

Besides one died in Gambia, Qatar one and another died in Libya belongs to Africa continent.















