Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:05 PM
45 Bangladeshis die of Covid-19 in different countries

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

A total of 45 Bangladeshi died from coronavirus in different countries around the world. Of them, a good number of coronavirus affected patients admitted in different hospitals, according to Coronavirus reports from the respective countries.
The report shows a total of 30, the highest number of Bangladeshi died in USA.
There are about eight Bangladeshi died in the last 24 hours In New York raising a total of 23 Bangladeshi died in the area with this contagious disease.
On Sunday, an elderly man, 50 years old, from Moulvibazar died in a hospital based in London raising a total of seven people died in London, the report shows.
Meanwhile, 3 Bangladesh died in the most vulnerable countries-Italy and Spain.
The first Bangladeshi (From Moulvibazar) Corona virus patient died in Qatar.
Besides one died in Gambia, Qatar one and another died in Libya belongs to Africa continent.









