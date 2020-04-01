People reluctant to keep social distancing





The government took the initiative to ensure people's social distancing by deploying law enforcers as such measures are believed to help contain the spread of the deadly virus among mass people.

Meanwhile, social distancing is getting tough due to the reluctance of common people. Visiting various spot in Dhaka city this correspondent found a huge number of people flouting the guidelines on social distancing.

Although most of them were found wearing masks, they were also seen gathering in front of shops without maintaining required distance of 1 metre or so thought to be safe for preventing transmission of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Though the government is regularly urging people to stay alert and always maintain social distancing, they were seen moving around and shopping as usual.

No signs were found on the walls of the kitchen market reminding people to maintain social distancing.

Many people were also passing their time in lanes of their localities without avoiding the gatherings despite strict instructions from the government.

Doctors are repeatedly saying if public gatherings cannot be avoided, it will spell a massacre.

Police said they found it difficult to confine people to their homes as they are playing hide and seek with police and they come out of home without any reason.

They also said people should understand that the government announced the general holiday to stay at home which will reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

People are not willing to follow the guidelines properly, though 'we are trying hard to make them understand'.

The government last week announced public holiday from March 29 to April 2 with the deployment of army personnel to limit public gatherings and mass transports to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The five-day general holiday, however, automatically turned into a 10-day vacation because they coincide with the public holiday on the occasion of the Independence Day on March 26 and the weekends on March 27-28 and April 3-4.















Law enforcers are struggling to execute social distancing across the country, including Dhaka city, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.The government took the initiative to ensure people's social distancing by deploying law enforcers as such measures are believed to help contain the spread of the deadly virus among mass people.Meanwhile, social distancing is getting tough due to the reluctance of common people. Visiting various spot in Dhaka city this correspondent found a huge number of people flouting the guidelines on social distancing.Although most of them were found wearing masks, they were also seen gathering in front of shops without maintaining required distance of 1 metre or so thought to be safe for preventing transmission of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Though the government is regularly urging people to stay alert and always maintain social distancing, they were seen moving around and shopping as usual.No signs were found on the walls of the kitchen market reminding people to maintain social distancing.Many people were also passing their time in lanes of their localities without avoiding the gatherings despite strict instructions from the government.Doctors are repeatedly saying if public gatherings cannot be avoided, it will spell a massacre.Police said they found it difficult to confine people to their homes as they are playing hide and seek with police and they come out of home without any reason.They also said people should understand that the government announced the general holiday to stay at home which will reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.People are not willing to follow the guidelines properly, though 'we are trying hard to make them understand'.The government last week announced public holiday from March 29 to April 2 with the deployment of army personnel to limit public gatherings and mass transports to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus.The five-day general holiday, however, automatically turned into a 10-day vacation because they coincide with the public holiday on the occasion of the Independence Day on March 26 and the weekends on March 27-28 and April 3-4.