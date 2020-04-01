Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:05 PM
Strictly follow social distancing

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Dear Sir
Many countries around the globe are now experiencing different measures in an attempt to enforce social distancing to slow the spread of Covid-19. They range from ending mass gatherings, closing public spaces and forced to stay indoors.

Self-isolation and quarantine are aimed at preventing people who are infected or are known to have had contact with people who are infected from passing on the virus. Social distancing is a wider good measure aimed at stopping the kind of mixing of people that allows infections to spread through a population.





In a measure to social distancing, our government has declared lockdown across the country to prevent the contagious of COVID-19 among the massive infection. But very unfortunately, some consciousness peoples are desperately and whimsically moving here and there ignoring the WHO guidelines as well as government instructions. At this time, we neither know of a safe and effective vaccine nor we know when a safe and effective drug will work to eliminate the Covid-19 infection once it has occurred. In the absence of these, our best bet is based on prevention of social distancing or self-isolation. It will save myself, our family, society and ultimately our country and we should follow it strictly for our own safety.

Md. Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



