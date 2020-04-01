

Taher Ali



When Team A will work from home, Team B can work at office. It's not possible for everyone to work from home. Organization's first step is to identify who can work from home, who cannot, and who should work on site if possible. The customer-facing staff usually cannot work from home since they have to deal with customers most of the time. Moreover, sometimes compliance requirements may prevent this, or security requirements may prohibit some job functions to work in unsecured areas. But it's realistic that working-from-home will become the new normal thing for many of us for next couple of days.



Although some employees will be working from home for the first time, the research says most employees highly value being able to work from home. Working-from-home has various benefits including increased productivity, rated by both the employees and leaders. It has become possible due to an increased ability to focus and less distraction. Working-from-home usually means employees have greater independence over how they do their work, including the hours and conditions of their work, and how they maintain work-life balance. These benefits of home working have been shown to lead to greater job satisfaction, lower absenteeism and turnover, increased commitment to the organization and, most importantly, reductions in stress associated with work.



In addition to increasing productivity, working-from-home helps to maintain work-life balance. Employees do not need to travel for long time to go to office in the morning and then return back to home after office hours. It saves a lot of time and the employees can utilize these time for both office and personal life. They can give quality time to their family which will increase job satisfaction and ultimately productivity will become higher.



Working from home: Productivity & distractions



Addiction to social media is one of the major distractions for working from home. It can create serious problems for the productivity of the organizations and individuals. Since there will be no special monitoring which is possible in office, employees may log in to various sites of social media like Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram etc and waste their time. Auto notification from these sites will be a major distraction for working from home. At the same time, online news is another distraction for the people working remotely. Since they have independence over their work they may log in to the online news site considering they can manage the tasks by working late hours.



The success of working from home can be increased in many ways using technology and introducing proper policy and procedures. Regular communication, mainly introducing video conferencing using Webex Teams, Google Hangout, Skype, Zoom, Slack etc can help ensure tasks are coordinated, knowledge is transferred, and social and professional isolation is reduced. Employees can ask their manager if they don't mind having a 10-minute call to kick off the day and wrap up the day. Leaders should not micro manage their teams. Instead they can focus on deliverables and deadlines. Most importantly, employees need to set boundaries between work and home life. Being able to switch off at the end of the day is essential for both physical and mental health.



Employees should not be casual this time although they will have independence to do so. They should take shower, get dressed and treat it like an office. If they do not have a home office, they can create a workspace exclusively for work. They should create boundaries within their home so that their family members understand and do not disturb. Instead of lying in bed with a laptop, they can work on a table sitting in an upright chair. Auto notification from various social media sites should be turned off so that it does not make problem to concentrate on office work. They should give priority on ergonomic needs. They should not work long time sitting on a chair. Rather they can take some breaks as they do in office. They can have some tea or coffee and walk for few minutes. In addition, they should ensure that they have their lunch on time.



Many organizations have already started working from home to ensure business continuity. If both employees and employers can get the balance right and enjoy the benefits of well-planned remote work, this world will think seriously in future for working from home.



The writer is banker























