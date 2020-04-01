Lockdown, emergency duties and responsibilities



Nizam Ahmed



Journalists, physicians, experts who operates state of the art medical equipment, pathologists, nurses, soldiers, law enforcers, civil defence volunteers and members of the Fire Service and workers of the utility services, internet and mobile phone operators, medicine and food manufacturers, suppliers, storekeepers and vendors are most pertinent people who are needed to keep the life going ahead amid abnormal and disastrous situations.



Like many other countries, Bangladesh has been in a lockdown situation from March 26 last until April 4 next after the government announced a general holiday with a call to the people to stay at homes in order to prevent spread of deadly novel coronavirus. The closure is likely to be extended for another week as the pandemic still raging across the world including Bangladesh.



As of on Monday coronavirus has killed 34,018 people across the world including five in Bangladesh and infected 723,701 people worldwide including 49 in the country, according to official figures.



Meanwhile, the country's most garment factories have closed gradually following a request from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, after the government has announced a Tk 50 billion package for giving wages to the workers of the sector, hit hard by the slump in global demand following the coronavirus outbreak.



When all the people and the members of the different professions scared of coronavirus infection are staying at their homes or performing most of the important official duties online from their residences, a section of the staff members of the professions mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this write-up, have to come out of their homes regularly to perform their respective professional duties risking their lives.



The television and the print media journalists who cover news from the spots by taking footages and witnessing the occurrences, and their colleagues who compile, sub and edit the footages and the reports at their respective offices are at no circumstances can keep them confined in their homes, and accordingly they have to come out of their homes, despite persistent threat on their lives.



Similarly, a physician, a surgeon or an expert who operates the state of the art medical equipment, a nurse, a pathologists, an assistant and every other required staff have to be present at their respective hospitals to serve the victims of the ongoing havoc.



Members of the law enforcers, also required to be on their foot, to maintain law and order, ensure safety to the public besides implementing government orders issued time to time to save lives of the people and properties of the individuals and the state. During the lockdown and any other abnormal situations the criminals may prey on individuals who are compelled to or authorised to come out on the deserted streets. Also cyber criminals might try to exploit people by bullying and giving false information online to their targets. To tackle all sort of criminality law enforcers have to face different situations amid all chances of being victimised by the criminals or infected by the raging deadly virus.



Civil defence volunteers including the staffs of the Bangladesh Fire Service are also required to stay ready at their respective stations to rush out for rescuing the people in distress including fire incidents and any other occurrences that threaten lives and properties. Dangerous incidents involving families and individuals may occur more frequently during the period of lockdown than the normal time. So it is more imperative that the members of the Civil Defence and the Fire Service stay alert with their all gears to fan-out to help the people in danger when warranted.



Soldiers of the main three arms of the defence forces, who are mainly supposed to protect the country from external attacks, are often deployed to assist the civil administration when the natural disasters and plague-like situation strike the nation. The people have mixed feelings for the members of the Armed Forces mainly the Army. They love the members of defence forces and also fear them as well, so to implement the order to maintain social distancing the government has deployed the troops of Army, Navy and the Air Force, who have already started working with the civil administrations across the country.



Accordingly on principle the relevant staff of all these organisations at no circumstances should refuse to serve during the abnormal situations like lockdown. Because refusing to accomplish an assignment or carry out an order is tantamount to breach the oath taken by them while accepting the profession. The nature of these jobs is so that risking own life the staff should perform so long he or she can endure. Of them who fail to perform in risky situations have to accept their failure themselves and quit the jobs silently and disgracefully.

Like the members of other crucial professions, journalists always love to work to serve the nation in dangerous and abnormal situations. They feel pride to shoulder professional hazards during such risky situations.



However, in the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent unprecedented lockdown imposed by the authorities made most journalists were worried initially to expose themselves to the invisible virus while going to and returning from their offices through the totally deserted streets with shops and malls closed and all the transports off the streets.



However, the relevant authorities, departments, companies, media and different service sectors who need to engage their staff in these dangerous and abnormal situations must take the responsibility of each individual in case of fatalities and injuries likely to be faced by the staff while on duty. The non-government employers must arrange safety equipment, full-time transports and any other protective measures in order facilitate the staff to serve the maximum. Without the arrangement of all these facilities the employers tend to become farce to the staffers.



The author is business editor, The Daily Observer























There are certain professions in which staffers in all ranks and files have to perform duties during abnormal and dangerous situations mainly caused by natural disasters, plagues, wars and political turmoil.Journalists, physicians, experts who operates state of the art medical equipment, pathologists, nurses, soldiers, law enforcers, civil defence volunteers and members of the Fire Service and workers of the utility services, internet and mobile phone operators, medicine and food manufacturers, suppliers, storekeepers and vendors are most pertinent people who are needed to keep the life going ahead amid abnormal and disastrous situations.Like many other countries, Bangladesh has been in a lockdown situation from March 26 last until April 4 next after the government announced a general holiday with a call to the people to stay at homes in order to prevent spread of deadly novel coronavirus. The closure is likely to be extended for another week as the pandemic still raging across the world including Bangladesh.As of on Monday coronavirus has killed 34,018 people across the world including five in Bangladesh and infected 723,701 people worldwide including 49 in the country, according to official figures.Meanwhile, the country's most garment factories have closed gradually following a request from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, after the government has announced a Tk 50 billion package for giving wages to the workers of the sector, hit hard by the slump in global demand following the coronavirus outbreak.When all the people and the members of the different professions scared of coronavirus infection are staying at their homes or performing most of the important official duties online from their residences, a section of the staff members of the professions mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this write-up, have to come out of their homes regularly to perform their respective professional duties risking their lives.The television and the print media journalists who cover news from the spots by taking footages and witnessing the occurrences, and their colleagues who compile, sub and edit the footages and the reports at their respective offices are at no circumstances can keep them confined in their homes, and accordingly they have to come out of their homes, despite persistent threat on their lives.Similarly, a physician, a surgeon or an expert who operates the state of the art medical equipment, a nurse, a pathologists, an assistant and every other required staff have to be present at their respective hospitals to serve the victims of the ongoing havoc.Members of the law enforcers, also required to be on their foot, to maintain law and order, ensure safety to the public besides implementing government orders issued time to time to save lives of the people and properties of the individuals and the state. During the lockdown and any other abnormal situations the criminals may prey on individuals who are compelled to or authorised to come out on the deserted streets. Also cyber criminals might try to exploit people by bullying and giving false information online to their targets. To tackle all sort of criminality law enforcers have to face different situations amid all chances of being victimised by the criminals or infected by the raging deadly virus.Civil defence volunteers including the staffs of the Bangladesh Fire Service are also required to stay ready at their respective stations to rush out for rescuing the people in distress including fire incidents and any other occurrences that threaten lives and properties. Dangerous incidents involving families and individuals may occur more frequently during the period of lockdown than the normal time. So it is more imperative that the members of the Civil Defence and the Fire Service stay alert with their all gears to fan-out to help the people in danger when warranted.Soldiers of the main three arms of the defence forces, who are mainly supposed to protect the country from external attacks, are often deployed to assist the civil administration when the natural disasters and plague-like situation strike the nation. The people have mixed feelings for the members of the Armed Forces mainly the Army. They love the members of defence forces and also fear them as well, so to implement the order to maintain social distancing the government has deployed the troops of Army, Navy and the Air Force, who have already started working with the civil administrations across the country.Accordingly on principle the relevant staff of all these organisations at no circumstances should refuse to serve during the abnormal situations like lockdown. Because refusing to accomplish an assignment or carry out an order is tantamount to breach the oath taken by them while accepting the profession. The nature of these jobs is so that risking own life the staff should perform so long he or she can endure. Of them who fail to perform in risky situations have to accept their failure themselves and quit the jobs silently and disgracefully.Like the members of other crucial professions, journalists always love to work to serve the nation in dangerous and abnormal situations. They feel pride to shoulder professional hazards during such risky situations.However, in the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent unprecedented lockdown imposed by the authorities made most journalists were worried initially to expose themselves to the invisible virus while going to and returning from their offices through the totally deserted streets with shops and malls closed and all the transports off the streets.However, the relevant authorities, departments, companies, media and different service sectors who need to engage their staff in these dangerous and abnormal situations must take the responsibility of each individual in case of fatalities and injuries likely to be faced by the staff while on duty. The non-government employers must arrange safety equipment, full-time transports and any other protective measures in order facilitate the staff to serve the maximum. Without the arrangement of all these facilities the employers tend to become farce to the staffers.The author is business editor, The Daily Observer