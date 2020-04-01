

Acute shortage of ICUs and an extended shutdown



On the second topic, the country's economy including the export and import sectors are likely to be hit badly. Global economy is connected through cross-border flows of good, services, people, know-how, financial capital, foreign direct investment, exchange rates and international banking. As a consequence, Bangladesh will indisputably experience a slow growth in its economy this year as the USA, UK and Germany are the main importers of its products specially clothing and leather products and China is among the main investors for mega development projects here. Now it is largely up to the government and the private sector to jointly face the challenges.











Concurrently, in order to address the acute shortage of ICSUs in the country, the country quickly needs to make immediate orders for special beds with ventilators. Since most countries are in need of such equipment, the chances of these special beds being imported anytime soon are low and so, local companies can be given the task. For instance in the UK, faced with an emergency, a vacuum cleaner builder has been asked to make ventilators.

However, the numerous challenges posed by the Coronavirus cannot be tackled individually; we must all unite under a single platform. Most importantly, the people need to stay at home in self isolation while maintaining social distance as maximum possible.



