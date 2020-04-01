Man dies from bee bite

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Mar 31: An old man died from bee bite at Srirampur Village under Sadar Union in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Abul Hossen, 68, was the son of late Boyen Uddin of the village.

Former Union Parishad (UP) Member and village doctor Shahjahan Ali said the old man along with his two brothers went to Kalibari field of the village to harvest wheat. At one stage, a herd of bees bit him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died before taking to hospital.

Bagatipara UP Chairman Mojibor Rahman confirmed the incident.