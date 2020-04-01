Two killed in Naogaon road accident

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Mar 31: Two passengers of a three-wheeler were killed and its driver was injured in a collision between the vehicle and a votvoti (locally-made vehicle) on the Saragachhi-Adda Road near Kathpukur Laxmir intersection area in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hakim, 50, son of late Chan Munshi, and Sadikul, 40, son of Kafil Uddin of Laxmipur Village in the upazila.

The injured is Monowar, 18, son of Mazedul of Kusharpara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station Shahinur Rahman said following the accident, two were killed on the spot and another injured.

The votvoti driver fled the scene, the OC added.
















