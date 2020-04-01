

Army launches roving health services in Rangpur

The 66-Infantry Division and Rangpur zone of Bangladesh Army started the scheme on Monday.

As chief guest, Rangpur zone Commander and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 66-Infantry Division Major General Md Nazrul Islam, NDU, AFWC, PSC, formally inaugurated it in the morning.

Two roving medical camps were opened at Chowrasta point of Thakurgaon Town and Chowrangi point of Panchagarh Town.

The GOC made a speech on raising awareness among the common people about coronavirus and its spread.

Commander of 222-Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddique, and Commanding Officer of 29-Battalion Lt Col Mohammad Salauddin were present at the inaugural function.

The GOC said the armed forces have been assisting the civil administration in carrying out the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The government will take time-befitting step to ensure health safety he said adding that the common people need not be panicked.

He also said the armed forces will carry out their assigned duties sincerely standing beside the people.

He urged all commons for properly maintaining the social distance by wearing masks and abiding by the government directive.

He sought cooperation from all concerned to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Major General Nazrul Islam said the campaign to provide health care services to people and creating awareness about COVID-19 was also launched in different areas of the Rangpur Division.

The armed forces will continue providing such health care assistance to common people through roving medical camps in all the eight districts of Rangpur Division until the situation becomes normal, he added.

























