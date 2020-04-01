Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:03 PM
Home Countryside

Labourer crushed under sand at Tentulia

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Mar 31: A stone quarry labourer was crushed under sand while lifting stone from the Karatoa River in Bhajanpur Murkhajot area under Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Noor Islam, 30, was the son of Hanif of Khoykhapara area under Tironoihat Union in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses and police said Noor Islam and other labourers were lifting stone from the river at noon. At one stage, sand crushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire-fighters recovered the body and sent it to Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Jahurul Islam and Bhajanpur Union Parishad Chairman Moksed Ali confirmed the death.


