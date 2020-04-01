Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:03 PM
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Countryside

Kurigram remains empty amid lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Mar 31: Except kitchen markets, groceries and drug stores, all kinds of business establishments have remained closed here amid nationwide lockdown declared by the government to prevent coronavirus infection.
Though people crowd the kitchen markets, most of the Kurigram Town and upazila headquarters remains empty. Vendors face great difficulties in selling their perishable vegetables due to less number of visitors in the kitchen markets.
No vehicles, except rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles, ply on the roads. The number of commuters travel on the roads has somewhat increased than that of last three days.
However, people of all age groups moving on the roads use face masks.
Kurigram Municipality, Red Crescent and other voluntary organisations regularly spread disinfectants in important areas of the district.
Besides, law enforcers including police have been conducting publicity urging people to maintain safe distance and stay indoors.


